IPL 2021: Rajasthan Lose Eight Wickets for 49 Runs, Post 149/9 vs RCB

Openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed seven boundaries between each other to take Rajasthan to 56/0 in power-play. Five of those boundaries belonged to Lewis, who was the more aggressive of the two.

Lewis smacked debutant George Garton for two pulled sixes on either side of a cut through backward point in the fourth over. Lewis picked Harshal Patel for a four and six in the fifth over to bring the half-century of the partnership, the second time in four matches of the UAE leg.

Post power-play, Jaiswal went after Dan Christian, slamming him for two fours in the seventh over. Jaiswal started the ninth over by whacking Christian for a six over extra cover. But the all-rounder had the last laugh as Jaiswal mistimed the loft to mid-off on the next ball, ending the opening stand at 77.