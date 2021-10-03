Rajasthan Royals Trump Chennai Super Kings Despite Gaikwad's Heroic Century

Earlier, Gaikwad displayed an exhibition of timing and classical hitting to reach his first century in the IPL. It was a fine batting effort by the youngster, whose first 50 runs came in 43 balls while the next 51 runs came in a jaw-dropping 17 balls and feasted 'n Rajasthan's listless bowling. Gaikwad was well-supported by Ravindra Jadeja's blitzkrieg in the end apart from useful contributions by Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali.

Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis added 44/0 in power-play. While Gaikwad creamed debutant Akash Singh for two fours in the opening over, du Plessis took back-to-back boundaries against Chetan Sakariya in the fifth over. Tewatia broke the partnership in the seventh over, getting du Plessis easily stumped by Samson. Tewatia had his second wicket of the match as Suresh Raina's promotion to three in his 200th match for Chennai ended with a slog-sweep to deep mid-wicket.

Despite the two quick dismissals, Gaikwad and Ali struck boundaries and rotated the strike to keep the scoreboard ticking. Gaikwad brought up his half-century in 43 balls, his second of the UAE leg of the tournament. From there, Gaikwad accelerated, hitting Tewatia for two sixes on the trot in the 15th over.

Though Tewatia had Ali stumped, it didn't make Gaikwad slow down. In the next over, he took two fours and a six off Akash Singh to enter into the 80s. Though Ambati Rayudu fell cheaply, Gaikwad continued to collect boundaries with pristine timing.

Jadeja took two fours and a six on the first three balls of the final off Rahman. Gaikwad finished off the innings by smacking a six over deep mid-wicket, which took him to his first IPL hundred. But it wasn't enough to prevent Chennai's first loss in the UAE leg of the tournament.