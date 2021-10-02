Axar and Avesh Pick 3 Wickets Each, Mumbai Restricted to 129/8 by Delhi

Mumbai Indians have been restricted to 129/8 by Delhi.
(Photo: BCCI/IPL)
Delhi Capitals' bowlers put up their a-game once again as defending champions Mumbai Indians have been restricted to 129/8 in Saturday's afternoon fixture of IPL 2021.
Suryakumar Yadav was the team's top-scorer with 33 runs off 26 deliveries even as Axar Patel and Avesh Khan both picked up three wickets each.
Earlier, Rishabh Pant had won the toss and elected to field first. The Delhi franchise has already qualified to the playoffs while Mumbai need a string of victories to bag one of the two remaining spots.
Mumbai's opening stand lasted all of 11 deliveries with skipper Rohit Sharma getting out in the second over, on 7.
Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock then added another 29 runs before the South African got out to Axar Patel. Mumbai reduced to 37/2 in 6.2 overs.
The team's highest partnership was of 31 runs that Saurabh Tiwary and Surya stitched together but once Tiwary got out in the 13th over, Mumbai had a bit of a collapse as Pollard fell soon after and they were reduced to 87/4 in 14.1 overs.
The Pandya brothers put up a late partnership of 22 runs as Mumbai eventually posted 129/8.
