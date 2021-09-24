IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Wins Toss; Virat Kohli & RCB Bat First in Sharjah

Chennai Super Kings won their opening game against Mumbai Indians while Royal Challengers Bangalore lost against Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game.

This will be RCB captain Kohli's last IPL as skipper of the franchise.

"We'll bowl first. There are a few wet patches, but it has dried out slightly. It's a small ground and there was dew the last time we played. Same team. It was an incredible team effort. To reach around 160, it was a special performance by the bat. The bowlers needed get into action and we kept getting wickets. We played really well to get back in. He (Gaekwad) has been incredible, he plays authentic cricket shots. I just hopes he keeps doing the same," MS Dhoni said.

"The wicket looks nice and hard. Don't think it'll change a lot. A few more runs would be nice. It's a wake-up call, you still have to come out here and gain momentum again. We have brought in Saini for Sachin Baby. Kyle Jamieson misses," Kohli said.