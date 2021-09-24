IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Wins Toss; Virat Kohli & RCB Bat First in Sharjah

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli at the toss.
Image: BCCI
After a short delay due to a sandstorm, MS Dhoni won the toss and Chennai Super Kings opted to bowl first against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.
CSK are unchanged. Navdeep Saini and Tim David have been brought in by RCB for Sachin Baby and Kyle Jamieson.
Chennai Super Kings won their opening game against Mumbai Indians while Royal Challengers Bangalore lost against Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game.
This will be RCB captain Kohli's last IPL as skipper of the franchise.
"We'll bowl first. There are a few wet patches, but it has dried out slightly. It's a small ground and there was dew the last time we played. Same team. It was an incredible team effort. To reach around 160, it was a special performance by the bat. The bowlers needed get into action and we kept getting wickets. We played really well to get back in. He (Gaekwad) has been incredible, he plays authentic cricket shots. I just hopes he keeps doing the same," MS Dhoni said.
"The wicket looks nice and hard. Don't think it'll change a lot. A few more runs would be nice. It's a wake-up call, you still have to come out here and gain momentum again. We have brought in Saini for Sachin Baby. Kyle Jamieson misses," Kohli said.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 24 Sep 2021,07:34 PM IST