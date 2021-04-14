IPL 2021: MI vs KKR Match Highlights

Mumbai Indians managed to bag its first victory of IPL 2021 on Tuesday, 13 April, against Kolkata Knight Riders, at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Initially, the match seemed like an easy win for Kolkata, but towards the end, Mumbai's bowlers turned the tables and grabbed an unlikely victory.
Here are the highlights of the match.
KKR won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Total runs scored by Mumbai Indians 152 in 20 overs. Out of this, 56 runs were scored by Suryakumar Yadav and 43 by its skipper Rohit Sharma. KKR's bowler Andre Russel took 5 wickets for the team.
Towards the beginning of KKR's inning, the target did not seem difficult to chase for them. Nitish Rana with Shubman Gill scored 57 and 33 runs, respectively. But the tables were turned by MI's bowlers, especially its spinner Rahul Chahar who managed to grab four wickets for the team. Bowlers like Krunal Pandya and Trent Boult also took 1 and 2 wickets of KKR, respectively.
Dominating bowling performance by MI restricted KKR at 142 for 7 and allowed Mumbai to win the match by 10 runs.
Player of the match was awarded to Rahul Chahar.
