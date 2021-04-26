IPL 2021 Match 20: DC vs SRH Highlights

Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals won the match against David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.
Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, 25 April, won the match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
It was the first super over match in this season of Indian Premier League. With its fourth victory on Sunday, DC managed to climb from the third position to the second position in the IPL 2021 points table. However, SRH, with just 2 points, maintained its second last position in the table.
Delhi was led by skipper Rishabh pant, while Australian Cricketer David Warner led SRH.
DC won the toss and chose to bat first.
Delhi Capitals came to bat first and scored a total of 159 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs. Prithvi Shaw scored 53 off 39 balls, Steve Smith (not out) scored 34 off 25, whereas, skipper Rishabh Pant scored 37 runs off 2 deliveries.
SRH's Siddarth Kaul managed to take 2 wickets in 4 overs for the team, while Rashid Khan took 1 wicket.
Hyderabad got the target of 160 runs. Kane Williamson (not out) scored 66 runs off 51 balls, Jonny Bairstow scored 38 off 18, and Jagadeesha Suchith (not out) 14 off 6 deliveries.
SRH managed to draw the match by scoring a total of 159 runs for 7 wickets.
The match had to be decided through a super over. David Warner and Kane Williamson came to bat for SRH and scored a total of 7 runs for the team. Axar Patel bowled for Delhi.
Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Rishabh Pant came to bat for a 7-run chase while Rashid Khan bowled for SRH. The batsmen took two runs off the first two balls which were followed by Pant hitting a 4 off the third. The next ball, however, went for a dot after which the batsmen stole two runs off the last two balls and won the match against SRH in super over.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined