IPL 2021 Match 20: DC vs SRH Highlights

Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, 25 April, won the match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

It was the first super over match in this season of Indian Premier League. With its fourth victory on Sunday, DC managed to climb from the third position to the second position in the IPL 2021 points table. However, SRH, with just 2 points, maintained its second last position in the table.

Delhi was led by skipper Rishabh pant, while Australian Cricketer David Warner led SRH.

DC won the toss and chose to bat first.