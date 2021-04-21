IPL 2021 Match 13: DC vs MI Highlights

DC won the match against MI on Tuesday.
Delhi Capitals (DC) led by Rishabh Pant on Tuesday, 20 April, defeated defending IPL champions Mumbai Indian (MI) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
With three victories in hand, DC has jumped to the 2nd spot on the Indian Premier League 2021 points table. Whereas, MI with two wins has maintained the 4th position. However, the table is still led by RCB with 3 wins and a net run rate of +0.750.
MI, led by team India batsman Rohit Sharma, won the toss and chose to bat first.
Mumbai Indians scored a total of 137 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 44 off 30 balls, Ishan Kishan scored 26 off 28, and Suryakumar Yadav scored 24 off 15 deliveries.
Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra took four wickets in his four overs. Apart from him DC's Avesh Khan and Lalit Yadav also took two and one wicket, respectively. Mishra bagged 'Player of the match' award.
The target of 138 was not too difficult to chase for DC. Shikhar Dhawan scored 45 off 42 for the team, Steve Smith scored 33 off 29, and Lalit Yadav scored 22 (not out) off 25.
Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Kieron Pollard, and Jasprit Bumrah took one wicket each for Mumbai Indians.
However, DC managed to score 138/4 in 19.1 overs and won the match against MI by six wickets.
