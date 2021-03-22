Kolkata Knight Riders Begin Quarantine Ahead of Training Camp

Karthik was KKR's captain until halfway through the group stage last season when they switched to England's 2019 World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan. Morgan is expected to lead KKR this season as well.

The IPL is set to begin on 9 April with the final scheduled to be played on 30 May.

The designated venues for the tournament are Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Bengaluru. None of the teams will be playing in their home venues and KKR will be playing their group stage matches in Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Bengaluru.