Toss: Rahul Wins Toss, Punjab Bat 1st vs SRH; Williamson Plays

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SRH have been able to bring back the experienced Kane Williamson for the first time in IPL 2021.

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the two bottom placed sides on the IPL table before the start of today’s game.

This is Punjab’s first game in Chennai. Punjab lost their last game against Delhi Capitals while SRH are yet pick up a point. In fact Punjab have not won after their first game of the tournament.