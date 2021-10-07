IPL 2021: KL Rahul Wins Toss, Asks Chennai Super Kings to Bat First

“We will bowl first. That is one of the reasons why we are bowling first as we can have a look at the permutations and combinations to look at. The middle order has tried their best and hasn't delivered at times. They are all quality players and performed for their respective teams. Just one change. Jordan comes in for Pooran,” KL Rahul said at the toss.

“It is tough to maintain fitness. Whenever we came back, we knew we will have back to back games. We had three games in 5 days. No, we are playing with the same XI. The heat is a factor. The wicket looks good. You will see me in yellow but whether I will be playing for CSK, I don't know. There will be a lot of uncertainties. We will wait for it to happen as there will be two new teams that will be added. There will be new retention policies as well,” MS Dhoni said.