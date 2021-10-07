IPL 2021: KL Rahul Wins Toss, Asks Chennai Super Kings to Bat First

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni walking out for the toss.
Image: BCCI
Punjab Kings' captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field first against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.
Punjab have brought in Chris Jordan for Nicholas Pooran. MS Dhoni and CSK have not made any changes and he said he would have wanted to bat first.
This is the last league stage game for both sides. Punjab Kings are not in the playoffs and will look to finish off with a win.
“We will bowl first. That is one of the reasons why we are bowling first as we can have a look at the permutations and combinations to look at. The middle order has tried their best and hasn't delivered at times. They are all quality players and performed for their respective teams. Just one change. Jordan comes in for Pooran,” KL Rahul said at the toss.
“It is tough to maintain fitness. Whenever we came back, we knew we will have back to back games. We had three games in 5 days. No, we are playing with the same XI. The heat is a factor. The wicket looks good. You will see me in yellow but whether I will be playing for CSK, I don't know. There will be a lot of uncertainties. We will wait for it to happen as there will be two new teams that will be added. There will be new retention policies as well,” MS Dhoni said.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)