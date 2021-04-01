I Know What Needs to be Done to Succeed: Harbhajan Singh

"But let me remind all that when I did well for CSK in 2019 IPL, I hadn't played any domestic cricket. I came to the camp, prepared and went into the match. At my level and experience, I know what needs to be done.

"I don't need to play domestic cricket for Punjab and stop a young talent from flourishing. That boy needs that chance more than me."

Harbhajan was among those who pulled out of IPL 2020 and had said "family takes precedence over sport". He said he felt more confident now about being in a bubble because the IPL as back in India and people "have now got used to new normal".

"Last year, when IPL happened, Covid-19 in India was at its peak," he said. "I was concerned about my family and also about hard quarantine in India after coming back. But this year, it's happening in India and also we have now got used to new normal. Vaccines have come. Also it's my family which pushed. My wife told me that I should go and play."

Harbhajan played 11 matches in the 2019 IPL for Chennai Super Kings and finished with 16 wickets while conceding only 7.09 runs per over.