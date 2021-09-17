IPL 2021: Here's How to Buy Tickets for Matches in UAE; Check Points Table

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is all set to resume from 19 September 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The first match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 19 September.

"The VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 resumes with the five-time champions and current title holders Mumbai Indians taking on three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 19," read the official statement by IPL.