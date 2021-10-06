IPL 2021: Harshal Patel Leads the Charge as RCB Restrict SRH to 141/7

Inserted into batting first, Hyderabad was off to a flying start with Abhishek Sharma hitting George Garton for a four and six in the second over. Sharma was dropped at deep backward square leg by Mohammed Siraj. But Garton dismissed him on the very next ball, chipping a catch off the leading edge to mid-on.



Kane Williamson got going with two boundaries against Siraj in the next over, creaming the drive through cover followed by a backfoot pull through square leg. He and Jason Roy cashed upon anything loose to take Hyderabad to 50/1 at the end of power-play. From there, Bangalore enforced a slowdown with Yuzvendra Chahal and Shahbaz Ahmed bowling in tandem.



Harshal Patel broke the 70-run partnership in the 12th over, getting Williamson bowled with an off-cutter. Three overs later, Priyam Garg's bid to go big ended in pulling to deep mid-wicket off Daniel Christian. One brought two for Christian as Roy's middling stay at the crease ended with the bowler completing a quick return catch on follow-through.



Hyderabad's troubles increased as Yuzvendra Chahal trapped Abdul Samad lbw in a successful review on the first ball of the 16th over. Two overs later, Wriddhiman Saha miscued loft to long-off on an off-cutter from Patel. Patel had his third wicket of the match as Jason Holder holed out to long-on on the final ball of the innings.



Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 141/7 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 44, Kane Williamson 31, Harshal Patel 3/33, Daniel Christian 2/14) against Royal Challengers Bangalore