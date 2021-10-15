IPL Final Toss: KKR Put CSK Into Bat First, No Suresh Raina for CSK

After winning the toss, Morgan said, "The wicket looks good and there's some dew around. We are gonna give it everything tonight."

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, who is playing his 300th T20 match, said that he too would have elected to bowl first. "Initially it (ball) stops a bit and as the game goes on it settles down. Toss is uncontrollable and we are prepared for both."

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI

Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy