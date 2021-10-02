Delhi Win by 4 Wickets, Hand Big Setback to Mumbai Indians' Playoffs Hopes

Earlier, a top-notch bowling performance by Avesh Khan (3/15) and Axar Patel (3/21) helped Delhi restrict Mumbai to a paltry 129/8 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Mumbai Indians had a disastrous start as Avesh Khan got the big wicket of Rohit Sharma (7) with the MI skipper getting beaten by the raw pace of Khan as he mistimed his pull shot and Rabada took a diving catch at third man. The defending champions were 8/1 in 1.5 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav, who came to bat at No 3, got off the mark in style. He got outside the line of Ashwin's delivery and swept the Indian spinner over deep square leg for six. Thereafter, both Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar took Mumbai to 35/1 by the end of the powerplay.

However, soon after the powerplay, the DC captain brought Axar Patel into the attack and the left-arm spinner gave his team the much-needed breakthrough in his very first over. De Kock (19 off 18) went for a drive over cover but ended up slicing the ball to Nortje at backward point.

Saurabh Tiwari then joined Surya in the middle and they kept the scoreboard ticking. But, Axar struck again and dismissed Yadav in the 11th over.

After getting a decent start, Suryakumar (33 off 26) failed to capitalise and chipped the ball to long-on where Rabada charged in and completed the catch, leaving Mumbai struggling at 68/3.

Continuing his superb bowling spell, Axar then dismissed Tiwary (15 off 18) for his third wicket of the innings. Kieron Pollard (6 off 9), also couldn't do much and was dismissed by Anrich Nortje in the 15th over. Nortje bowled the leg cutter and Pollard looked to work the ball on the offside off the back foot but he ended up chopping it onto his stumps.

Mumbai were struggling at 87/5 and the Pandya brothers had the responsibility to revive the innings. But, it wasn't easy as Delhi bowlers kept on bowling with full discipline.

With the last few overs left, both Krunal and Hardik decided to accelerate as they got 12 runs off the 17th over bowled by Rabada and 9 runs in the 18th over, bowled by Nortje.

However, Avesh Khan didn't allow Mumbai to score freely in the 19th over and got rid of Hardik Pandya 17(18) with the perfect yorker. The pacer also dismissed Coulter-Nile 1(2) in the same over before getting hit for a boundary by Jayant Yadav.

Ashwin bowled the last over for Delhi Capitals and both Jayant Yadav (11 off 4) and Krunal Pandya ( 13 off 15) hit one sixes each and took Mumbai Indians to 129/8 at the end of 20 overs.