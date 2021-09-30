IPL 2021: Saha Scores 44, Hazlewood Picks 3 as CSK Restrict SRH to 134/7

Inserted into batting first, Wriddhiman Saha hit Deepak Chahar for two sixes over mid-wicket and long-off in the third over. Hyderabad lost their first wicket as Jason Roy bottom edged a cross-seamer from Josh Hazlewood to keeper MS Dhoni in the fourth over.



After finishing power-play stage at 41/1 in six overs, Dwayne Bravo floated a full ball which went past Kane Williamson's flick and trapped him lbw. Saha had luck on his side when he cut straight to backward point off Shardul Thakur in the ninth over, but replays showed Thakur had overstepped.



Bravo came back in the eleventh over to take his second wicket of the match as Priyam Garg top-edged a short ball, grabbed by Dhoni moving to his left. In the next over, Saha decided to break the shackles with a pull, which he top-edged to give Dhoni another catch off Ravindra Jadeja.



Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma took 21 runs from 14th and 15th overs to infuse life into Hyderabad's innings. While Sharma hit Thakur for a brace of boundaries, Samad hit Hazlewood for a down the ground six. Sharma lofted Hazlewood over extra cover in the 17th over.



On the next ball, Hazlewood had his man as Sharma mistimed the loft to long-on. Hazlewood had his second wicket in three balls as Samad slashed to point. Jason Holder tried to go big but holed out to deep extra cover off Thakur. A few lusty blows from Rashid Khan ensured that Hyderabad crossed the 130-run mark.



Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/7 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 44, Abhishek Sharma 18, Josh Hazlewood 3/24, Dwayne Bravo 2/17) against Chennai Super Kings.

