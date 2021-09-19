IPL 2021: UAE Leg Kicks-Off With CSK vs Mumbai Indians Clash on Sunday at 7:30pm

For CSK, Shardul Thakur will turn up with renewed confidence having churned out a match-winning performance in the fourth Test that India won at The Oval.

CSK could have the edge as they will be rested and better prepared.

Opening batsman Faf du Plessis will again be vital at the top along with Ruturaj Gaikwad. The South African batsman is the third highest run-getter in the league with 320 runs from seven matches at an average of 64.

In the duel in the first leg, Mumbai Indians came out winners by four wickets. Although CSK scored 218/4 in 20 overs in Delhi with half-centuries from Moeen Ali, du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu, MI rode unbeaten 87 off 34 balls to win on the last ball of the match.

Knowing the power-hitting strength and batting depth of the two teams, a high-scoring match could be likely.

The match and the remaining matches will also be a chance for Rohit to strengthen his credentials as a capable captain.

A lot of focus will be on him as he will be against a team led by arguably India's best short-format skipper, MS Dhoni.