IPL 2021: Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni's Partnership Takes CSK to 136/5 Against DC

Batting first, CSK, who have had their openers do well so far in the IPL, had a bad start on the day, even though Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis started off at brisk pace.

Faf was the first to go for 10 when he mishit the pull shot off Axar and was caught in the deep by Shreyas Iyer, the only man on the leg side boundary at that point in time. A couple of overs and 11 more runs later, Gaikwad, who had scored a century in the previous game against Rajasthan could not deal with the pace and bounce of Anrich Nortje. Even he tried to pull it away and ended up giving a simple catch to R Ashwin for 13.

Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali needed to rebuild and they tried their best for the next 3 overs, adding 20 more runs before DC struck again. Axar and Iyer combined again to dismiss Moeen Ali for 5 before Uthappa followed midway through the 9th over, caught and bowled by Ashwin for 19.