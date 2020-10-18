Watch: RCB Celebrate Their Come-From-Behind Win Against RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) celebrated their sixth win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) by defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they made 36 runs in the last 10 balls to chase down 178. Skipper Virat Kohli began the address by giving a special mention to AB de Villiers and said that he didn’t know how they will move towards that target when he got out in the 14th over. He added that it was unbelievable to see the belief he gives to the team when he is in the middle even when they needed 35 runs off the last two overs. “So, de Villiers, you have delivered again,” Kohli said. De Villiers continued the address saying, he had the belief even when the opposition was in a strong situation. He said that Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch gave the team a nice foundation and it was tough for him to get away initially, but he just maintained the belief.

RCB’s Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson, said that de Villiers is a superhuman and very few people in the world cricket could do that (winning from an improbable situation) and that they are very lucky to have him in their side. De Villiers said that Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat had clear plans (to get him to target the longer boundary, on the leg side of the right-hand batsman) with his slower balls but he knew they were just a couple of hits away to create doubts in his plans.

RCB head coach, Simon Katich, applauded the masterclass from De Villiers and also heaped praise on the fast-bowling all-rounder Chris Morris, who took 4 wickets and gave away just 26 runs. Morris said that it was a good day for him and just wanted to enjoy as he landed the bowl in the areas he wanted to and got the results his way. On the areas of improvement, De Villiers mentioned that there are still those 10 balls that they are not bowling well and leaking runs in those (referring to Yuzvendra Chahal’s two no-balls) and Katich said that they got out of the jail and got the win, but still have to keep improving if they want to go deep in the tournament. RCB now have won six games from the nine they have played and are on third position in the points table.