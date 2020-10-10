Track Wasn’t That Good To Bat on Compared To Previous Games: Smith

Smith said that they let the Delhi Capitals get 10-15 extra runs on a wicket that got slowed down in the second half.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Steve Smith said that the track slowed down a little bit in the second half and wasn’t as good to bat on compared to previous games they played in Sharjah, after his side’s 46-run loss to the Delhi Capitals on Friday. “We probably let them off the hook a little bit with the ball there. We probably let them get 10-15 [runs] too many and then we’re just losing wickets again. We had some wickets in the shed and then I got out and we just kept losing wickets in clumps after that.” RR lost Smith in the 9th over at the score of 56 and they kept losing wickets and lost 6/44 in 41 balls.

Asked about where he thinks that RR is falling short, Smith said that all the different areas and they need to work on plenty of areas if they have to go forward in the tournament.

Our batting hasn’t been good enough. Our top 3-4 going on to make some big scores hasn’t been happening in the last four games, which is disappointing, we need to get better there. Then I think some execution stuff with the ball. It’s not an easy game, but we’re doing some things wrong and it’s hurting us considerably. Steve Smith, Skipper, Rajasthan Royals