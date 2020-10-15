Gayle Finally Gets a Game as RCB Bat First vs KXIP in Sharjah

Virat Kohli's RCB are playing KL Rahul's KXIP in Sharjah on Thursday.

Game 31 of the IPL and Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat first against Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah. RCB are playing an unchanged side while KL Rahul confirms Chris Gayle is playing in place of spinner Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman. M Ashwin and Deepak Hooda also come in while Mandeep is sitting out due to an injury while Prabhsimran is also out. Chris Gayle is making his season debut today after being left out for the first half of the season after which he was ruled out with a stomach flu for the last two games. Today, however, before the match itself Gayle confirmed to the official broadcaster that he would be playing the match.

Playing XIs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul(captain/wicket-keeper), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

RCB come into the game with 5 wins from 7 matches and stand at the third place in points table with 10 points. After losing six of their seven games, KXIP are languishing at the bottom of the points table with two points. Despite having the top-two leading run-getters of the season in skipper Rahul (387 runs) and Mayank Agarwal (337), KXIP have failed in getting wins. Barring the duo, the other KXIP batters have failed to click and lack of an all-round effort has been clearly visible. Same is the condition of the bowling attack as except Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi, the others have been off-colour. However, KXIP can draw some confidence from the fact their solitary win in ongoing season had come against RCB.