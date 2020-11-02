Delhi Elect to Bowl vs RCB as Both Teams Look to Seal Top 2 Spot

It’s the penultimate league stage match of IPL 2020 and it’s a game between Virat Kohli’s RCB and Iyer’s DC.

It’s the penultimate league stage match of IPL 2020 and it’s a game between Virat Kohli’s RCB and Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

It’s the penultimate league stage match of IPL 2020 and it’s a game between Virat Kohli’s RCB and Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals.

The match is at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium with both teams at 14 points each and the winner of the game goes straight into the playoffs. The losing team then will need to wait for the SRH vs MI team to see which two teams can then make it to the playoffs, on net run rate.

Delhi have won the toss and elected to bowl first, picking Ajinjya Rahane, Axar Patel, and Daniel Sams in place of Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, and Harshal Patel.

RCB brought in Shivam Dube for Gurkeerat Mann and Shahbaz Ahmed for Navdeep Saini.