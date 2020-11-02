Delhi Elect to Bowl vs RCB as Both Teams Look to Seal Top 2 Spot

It’s the penultimate league stage match of IPL 2020 and it’s a game between Virat Kohli’s RCB and Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals.
The match is at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium with both teams at 14 points each and the winner of the game goes straight into the playoffs. The losing team then will need to wait for the SRH vs MI team to see which two teams can then make it to the playoffs, on net run rate.
Delhi have won the toss and elected to bowl first, picking Ajinjya Rahane, Axar Patel, and Daniel Sams in place of Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, and Harshal Patel.
RCB brought in Shivam Dube for Gurkeerat Mann and Shahbaz Ahmed for Navdeep Saini.
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
DC have suffered four defeats on the trot and have looked out of sorts in the latter half of season. RCB also come into the game on the back of three back to back defeats. The Kohli-led side's strength lies with their batting, and in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) the top-order failed to click which led to them falling to a five-wicket loss.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: 02 Nov 2020,07:08 PM IST