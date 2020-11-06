IPL Eliminator: David Warner Elects to Bowl, RCB Make 3 Changes

IPL Eliminator: Warner has won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB in the IPL playoffs’ first knockout The Quint David Warner has won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB in the IPL playoffs’ first knockout match. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL IPL Eliminator: Warner has won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB in the IPL playoffs’ first knockout

David Warner has won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB in the IPL playoffs’ first knockout match. The winner of today’s Eliminator plays Delhi Capitals on Sunday for a spot in the final while the loser exits the tournament. SRH have made one change in their squad with Wriddhiman Saha forced to sit out due to an injury with Sreevats Goswami coming in to play in his spot. RCB have also made three changes with Chris Morris, Josh Philippe and Shahbaz Ahmed going out and Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa and Navdeep Saini coming in.

Playing XIs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Shreevats Goswami (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad take a team picture before their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Sunrisers come into the match on the back of three back-to-back wins while Bangalore have suffered four consecutive defeats. In fact, the Virat Kohli-led side last tasted a victory, against Kolkata Knight Riders, nearly two weeks ago. However, RCB still managed to enter the playoffs, thanks to their first-half performances and the different permutations and combinations that went their way. Virat and co will need to try and change the tide as a defeat today will mean they are out of the tournament. Young opener Josh Philippe (78 in 5 matches) is yet to score big after getting starts in the last few matches and RCB may decide to bring back Aaron Finch at the top order to partner Devdutt Padikkal (472 in 14 matches) who has been brilliant so far at the top of the order. Kohli (460 in 14 matches), whose strike-rate has been under scanner in recent times, will have the responsibility to build the innings with AB de Villiers (398 in 14 matches) in the middle-order. On the other hand, SRH would be high on confidence after their magnificent 10-wicket over Mumbai Indians in their last game. The Warner-led side, however, were playing a Mumbai side that did not feature their match-winners Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult. The SRH top-order, comprising Warner (529 in 14 matches) and Wriddhiman Saha (214 in 4 matches), has been the major reason behind their success. Manish Pandey (380 in 14 matches) and Kane Williamson (200 in 10 matches) will have the onus to strengthen the innings in the middle-order while Priyam Garg and all-rounder Jason Holder (31 runs, 10 wickets) should build on the momentum.