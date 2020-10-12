‘This Came as a Surprise’, KKR in a Statement on Sunil Narine

KKR said, the franchise was surprised by the decision but is respectful of the process and working closely with IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ spinner Sunil Narine was reported for an illegal bowling action and was placed on the warning list. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have issued a statement regarding their spin bowler Sunil Narine saying that it came as a surprise to the franchise.

Narine was reported for an illegal bowling action and was placed on the warning list after KKR’s game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Kings XI Punjab on Saturday.

“This came as a surprise to the franchise and Mr Narine, considering he has played over 115 games in the IPL since 2012 and as many as 68 games since 2015, when he was last reported during the IPL season for a suspect action before being subsequently cleared completely by SRASSC (Sri Ramchandra Sports Science Centre, Chennai), an ICC accredited facility,” said the release.

It also added that there were no concerns expressed by the match officials so far in the tournament since he was playing his 6th game of the season.