IPL 2020: Suryakumar on Rohit’s Game Plan on Bigger Grounds in UAE

When asked about his own form, Yadav said that he would love to open the batting for MI as he did in the last-to-last year and added that it’s the management’s call.

“He is a world-class batsman and he knows what dimensions are there on the ground. Yes, the boundaries are big but I don’t think there’s a massive change in his batting (compared to smaller boundaries at Wankhede). He kept things very simple and played his natural game,” Yadav said.

Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav praised his skipper Rohit Sharma for keeping things simple despite bigger boundaries in Abu Dhabi as compared to Wankhede Stadium, after their win against Kolkata Knight Riders.

On Jasprit Bumrah getting back his rhythm after a long lay-off and returning from injury, the Mumbai batsman admired his work-ethics and discipline during the training sessions. “I feel he is the best bowler in the world. He has come really stronger and he’ll keep getting stronger as the game progresses,” he added.

After going for 43 runs in his four overs in the first game against Chennai Super Kings, Bumrah came back really well against KKR, on Wednesday. In his first 3 overs, he just gave away 5 runs and got two wickets, before Pat Cummins hit 4 sixes in his final over.

On KKR’s plan of bowling shorter length, Yadav said that they had already played one game in Abu Dhabi and knew what shots had to be played and what strokes had to be executed on that track.

On Mumbai’s theory of playing two overseas fast bowlers and if that ploy will continue to work in pitches in the UAE when they are expected to slow down, the 30-year old said there wasn’t much dew on Wednesday, as expected. “Having 3 world-class quickies (Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson) in your team is always a blessing and I am sure they will continue the same way,” he added.