Sunrisers’ Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ruled Out of IPL 2020: Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar got injured bowling the 19th over of the innings against Chennai Super Kings. Bhuvneshwar tried to bowl & had to stop in his stride twice before going off the field against Chennai Super Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League with a hip injury, according to ANI. Speaking to the news agency ANI, sources in the team confirmed that the pacer will have to skip the remaining part of the tournament. "Bhuvi will not be able to take further part in this year's tournament as he has been ruled out with a hip injury. A big blow for sure as he is someone who leads the bowling unit and is also an integral part of the leadership group on the ground," the source told ANI.

Kumar suffered the injury and walked off the field in the 19th over of Hyderabad’s game against Chennai Super Kings on Friday, in Dubai. He did try to finish his over but had to stop in his stride twice before the physio decided that he needed to walk off and did not take further part in the game.

This comes as a huge blow to the Sunrisers outfit as Kumar was the spearhead bowler of their attack and his absence will affect SRH’s combination going forward in the tournament.