Rajasthan’s Top 3 Batsmen Should Do a Lot More: Steve Smith

RR skipper Steve Smith, on Saturday, said that the top 3 batsmen have to perform better after their defeat to RCB. IANS Steve Smith said that the top three batsmen need to perform better. | (Photo Courtesy: BCCI) IPL RR skipper Steve Smith, on Saturday, said that the top 3 batsmen have to perform better after their defeat to RCB.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Steve Smith on Saturday said that the top three batsmen have to perform better after their eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). RR reached 154/6 wkts in 20 overs, thanks to No.5 Mahipal Lomror's 47, after their top three batsmen -- Jos Buttler, Smith, and Sanju Samson -- were blown away in the first five overs. "Our top three should be doing the job a lot more. In the last two games we haven't got going and that has cost us. We have to take it a little bit deeper us three and then we have enough power, we have seen what Tewatia can do, Jofra and Tom Curran as well," said Smith after the match.

Mahipal Lomror scored 47 runs against RCB.

"He [Lomror] played nice, under pressure having lost quite a few wickets and he was able to build throughout the middle, I thought he played a really mature innings. There are few areas we have to work on, we will go back and have a look at it." Smith reckoned that they should have got more runs on the board considering the nature of the wicket. "We could have done a lot better. Probably didn't get enough runs on the board. It was a good wicket, we kept losing wickets throughout and couldn't get a partnership together early on," he said.