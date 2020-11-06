SRH vs RCB Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

The match between SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The Quint IPL 2020 Eliminator: Sunrisers Hyderabad play Royal Challengers Bangalore in a knockout game, the winner of which plays Delhi Capitals for a spot in the final. | (Photo: BCCI) IPL The match between SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

With three back-to-back wins, a confident SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be looking to march ahead in the Indian Premier league (IPL) when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, 6 November. Bangalore have suffered four consecutive defeats and the Virat Kohli-led side last tasted a victory against Kolkata Knight Riders nearly two weeks ago. However, RCB still managed to enter the playoffs, thanks to their first-half performances and the different permutations and combinations that went their way. On Friday, Kohli and Co. will, however, face a must-win situation as another defeat will end their campaign. Young opener Josh Philippe (78 in 5 matches) is yet to score big after getting starts in the last few matches. RCB may also decide to bring back Aaron Finch at the top order to partner Devdutt Padikkal (472 in 14 matches) who has been brilliant so far at the top of the order.

Kohli (460 in 14 matches), whose strike-rate has been under scanner in recent times, will have the responsibility to build the innings with AB de Villiers (398 in 14 matches) in the middle-order. The SRH top-order, comprising Warner (529 in 14 matches) and Wriddhiman Saha (214 in 4 matches), has been the major reason behind their success. Manish Pandey (380 in 14 matches) and Kane Williamson (200 in 10 matches) will have the onus to strengthen the innings in the middle-order while Priyam Garg and all-rounder Jason Holder (31 runs, 10 wickets) should build on the momentum. Of the total 17 matches so far between the two teams in the IPL, SRH have managed nine wins while RCB have seven with a game being abandoned. Here is everything you need to know about the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match:

When will the match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin? The match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, 2 November. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM. Where is the match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) being held? The match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Which channel will broadcast match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)? The match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports. Where to watch the live streaming of the match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ? The live streaming of match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be available on HotStar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.

What are the squads for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 match? Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Rashid Khan Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe (wicketkeeper), Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa