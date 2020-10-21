Loss to KXIP a Wake-Up Call for Us: Delhi Captain Shreyas Iyer

Captain Shreyas Iyer addressed the media's questions after Delhi Capitals' five-wicket loss to Kings XI Punjab.

Table-toppers Delhi Capitals suffered a five-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday, 20 October, and their captain Shreyas Iyer said that the loss was a wake-up call for the franchise. “We’ve had a really great start to the tournament. In between, it’s really important to get a loss because you learn a lot from them,” said Iyer in the post-match press conference.

“This is like a wake-up call for us because going forward we are going to face tough situations and tougher teams. We have played amazing cricket in the past but we have to leave that in the past.” Shreyas Iyer

"Going forward we have to come with all guns blazing, play with freedom and take more responsibility. We need one match to qualify and keeping that in mind, we will take one match at a time.” "The fifth over of the Powerplay definitely changed the momentum towards them but other than that we really played hard and took the game to the last run. We missed a few run-outs and catches but that's part of the game. We will work hard at our training and fielding, and see to it that we come back strong,” he added.

‘Really Happy for Shikhar Dhawan’

Dhawan became the first player to score back to back centuries in the IPL with an unbeaten 106 off 61 balls as he pulled DC to 164/5. The rest of the DC players scored a combined 54 runs off 59 balls with Shreyas' 14 being the joint second highest score behind Dhawan's along with Pant.

“I am really happy for Shikhar Dhawan for the way he is going. He is creating an amazing platform for us as batsmen.” Shreyas Iyer

“We should know our roles pretty well. This is just one game. Other than that, I feel all batsmen are in a really good frame of mind. It’s a long tournament and fatigue creeps in. Keeping that aside, we need to focus on our strengths and really work on them.” Chasing the target, KXIP endured some early blows as in-form Rahul (15) and Mayank Agarwal (5) fell cheaply while Chris Gayle chipped in with 29 runs. KXIP were 56/3 wickets in 5.5 overs before Maxwell and Pooran took control of the proceedings and repaired the damage with a crucial 69-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Rabada dismissed Pooran and Maxwell but Deepak Hooda (15 not out) and James Neesham (10 not out) shared an unbeaten 20-run partnership to drive their side home with an over to spare. “I think the wicket played same in both innings. The way Shikhar is batting, his mindset has been amazing, it has been great throughout. He needs that quick start that keeps him going. "The way he planned was amazing and we just need these sort of innings from him everyday. So, little bit of partnership in Powerplay from our openers and we will get a big one."

Tushar Deshpande leaked 26 runs in the fifth over that he bowled to Chris Gayle. The pacer finished his two overs with figures of 0/41. "Deshpande is a confident lad. He does his homework pretty well. He has been hit by Chris Gayle, who is a world-class batsman. It’s a great learning experience for him. He will go back and analyse his mistakes and come back stronger. I believe in him,” said Iyer.