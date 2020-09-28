Shivam Dube Not the Right Choice to Bowl at Death: Irfan Pathan

Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan believes Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) should avoid bowling Shivam Dube at the death in the upcoming matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB have so far played two matches in the tournament. In the first match, they registered a 10-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) while in the next game, the Virat Kohli-led side suffered a crushing 97-run defeat against Kings XI Punjab.

"Look, I think they will get better as soon as Chris Morris comes in. I see Morris coming in, (Dale) Steyn going out and they are settled. What I don't want from RCB is Shivam Dube bowling the death overs," said Pathan while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected ahead of RCB's clash against Mumbai Indians to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday evening.