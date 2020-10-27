IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan’s Record a Huge Achievement, Says Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has heaped praise on Shikhar Dhawan, saying his record of scoring back-to-back hundreds in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a huge achievement. Dhawan, playing for Delhi Capitals, last week scored 101 not out against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and followed it up with an unbeaten knock of 106 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to become the first batsman in IPL history to score two centuries on a trot. He is at the second spot in the list of leading run-scorers in the ongoing tournament, having amassed 471 runs in 11 matches.

"First thing, the record itself is a huge achievement! No other Indian has done it. In fact, no other player has done it in the IPL. Two back-to-back hundreds, that too in a T20 format," said Gambhir while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Live.