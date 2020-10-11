Dhawan’s 69* Helps Delhi Capitals Post 162/4 vs Mumbai Indians

Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored his maiden half-century this season as Delhi Capitals posted 162/4 against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League match on Sunday, 11 October. Choosing to bat first, the league leaders were off to a disappointing start with opener Prithvi Shaw falling for 4 on the third ball of the game. Ajinkya Rahane, included in this game due to an injured Rishabh Pant, hit three boundaries and added 20 runs with Dhawan before falling to Krunal Pandya for a 15-ball 15.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer then joined Dhawan at the crease, and the duo steadied Delhi’s innings with a 85-run stand. Trent Boult eventually gave Mumbai a breakthrough by removing Iyer for 42 (off 33 balls) which included five boundaries. Dhawan scored a half-century off 39 balls – his first fifty this season and 38th overall in the league. He added another 21 runs with Marcus Stoinis, who looked solid at the crease, but was run out for an 8-ball 13 after a mix up in the middle. The Delhi opener then stitched an unbeaten 32-run stand with Alex Carey (9-ball 14), finishing with a 69 not-out off 52 balls. DC brought in Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey in place of Pant. Shimron Hetmyer is the foreign player who makes way for Carey and Ajinkya Rahane comes into the team in his place.