Worked Hard on Fitness, Power-Hitting: Sanju Samson on 32-Ball 74

Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson was in sublime touch on Tuesday, as he smashed 74 runs off just 32 balls

Sanju Samson said that he has worked hard on his power-hitting in recent months. Samson played a starring role in Rajasthan Royals' 16-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, 22 September, smashing 74 off 32 balls as RR scored a mammoth 216/7. "My game plan is [to] stand and deliver. If it's in the arc I go for it, and it's very important to keep the intent to hit the ball if it's there to be hit," said 25-year-old Samson in the post-match presentation ceremony in which he was declared player of the match. "I've been working hard on my fitness, diet and training, and on my strength, because my game relies a lot on power hitting. I think range-hitting is what the game demands in this generation. I had time to work out in these 5 months, and I think I've increased that ability."