Dhoni’s CSK End on a High, But Also Knock Out KL Rahul’s KXIP

Gaikwad’s third fifty on the bounce helped CSK over the line and ended KXIP’s playoff hopes. The Quint Ruturaj Gaikwad’s half century helps CSK win by 9 wickets and ends KXIP’s campaign. | (Image: BCCI/IPL) IPL Gaikwad’s third fifty on the bounce helped CSK over the line and ended KXIP’s playoff hopes.

A third consecutive half century from Ruturaj Gaikwad (62*) after a solid bowling display from Chennai Super Kings was instrumental in helping the three-time champions finish with their IPL 2020 campaign with a flurry in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 1. The defeat means Kings XI Punjab’s campaign in IPL 2020 is over. After a poor start they won five games on the bounce before the wheels came off against Rajasthan Royals on Friday and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Gaikwad’s season started off with an extended quarantine due to a positive coronavirus test, but he returned strongly and guided his side to a nine-wicket win against KL Rahul’s KXIP.

A good start was essential for KXIP and KL Rahul (29) with Mayank Agarwal (26) started off in usual fashion – finding the fence relatively easily and keeping the scoreboard ticking. Lungi Ngidi, making a comeback in the team, castled both the openers with some good fast bowling.

Lungi Ngidi finished with three crucial wickets to help CSK’s cause against KXIP.

West Indies’ batsmen Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran, both very big hitters, failed to find the boundary even once after that as Imran Tahir trapped the senior batsman LBW for 12. Mandeep Singh (14) looked to up the ante with Deepak Hooda in tow but was cleaned up by Ravindra Jadeja. From then on in, it became the Hooda show. The right hander played some exquisite shots over the off-side during a brisk half century. Hooda, who remained unbeaten on 62 off 30 deliveries, smashed three fours and four sixes in the final overs to resurrect the KXIP innings and give the bowlers a total of 153/6 to work with.

Could Chennai Super Kings’ much changed team finish with a flourish in Abu Dhabi or would KXIP’s bowling keep them tied down. Faf du Plessis (48) and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened and both right handers started off brightly with some help from KXIP, who had lost by 10 wickets the last time these two sides met. Faf and Gaikwad, drove, cut and paddled (mostly Faf) as the put on a fifty run partnership quickly to put the bowlers under some pressure.

Gaikwad then seemingly had become the first wicket of the day for KXIP as Ravi Bishnoi had him slicing to backward point where Mandeep looked to have taken a sharp catch. However, a DRS call saved Gaikwad as Anil Kumble was left shocked in the dugout. As Gaikwad continued to chip away from his end, Faf’s elaborate attempt for yet another scoop over the keeper landed safely in KL Rahul’s gloves off the bowling of Chris Jordan. Incidentally, KXIP and co waited for 165 deliveries before they struck against CSK in IPL 2020. Gaikwad was joined by an out of sorts Ambati Rayudu but KXIP failed to take advantage and allowed him to play himself into the game.