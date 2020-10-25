IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad Overcomes Quarantine, Poor Form Blues

Ahead of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad was one of a dozen players and staff members in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to test positive for Covid-19. The batsman had to miss a few early games having had to quarantine himself for more period than others. "It was tough for me, quarantining for a lot more days compared to the other guys. Everyone was with me - my friends, family," Gaikwad said after CSK's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, in which he was declared player of the match. Moreover, he played just twice before CSK's match against Mumbai Indians on Friday. When he fell leg-before to Trent Boult in the very first over of the match, it looked like his IPL season was over.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming said that he was forced to bring Gaikwad in for MI game as was dropping Shane Watson to accommodate Imran Tahir. On Sunday, however, the 23-year-old right-handed batsman powered his team to an eight wicket win over third-placed RCB with an unbeaten 51-ball 65 to help CSK salvage some pride in an otherwise forgettable season.

“I was practicing well and I knew one good knock was just around the corner. Unfortunately just got out in three matches, but the management supported me. The wicket was slow. I was proactive out there, calculating which bowler to target, and it worked out well for me,” said Gaikwad at the presentation ceremony.