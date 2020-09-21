CSK’s Gaikwad Has Cleared Two COVID Tests and is Back at Training

Ruturaj Gaikwad tested negative for COVID-19 and was allowed to join his teammates.

Gaikwad had to remain in isolation for a long period as he was one of the two CSK players who had tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, he underwent two COVID tests and was in isolation after they returned positive. He tested negative for COVID-19 later in the week. Once he tested negative for the second time, he was allowed to join his teammates. He has cleared the fitness test as per the BCCI’s protocols. He also took part in a practice session on Sunday. Along with Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar, 11 CSK personnel had also tested positive for the coronavirus. Now, all 13 people have recuperated. In the opening game, Chahar was a part of the playing XI.

Gaikwad, who is considered a replacement of Suresh Raina, will probably have to wait for his chance as a match-winning knock was played by Faf du Plessis. While batting at number three, he remained unbeaten at 58. If Murali Vijay fails to do his job in the next couple of matches, Gaikwad can replace him in the playing XI. Vijay had scored 1 off seven deliveries in the opening match of IPL 2020. Gaikwad is a regular opener for Maharashtra and India A. He has 843 runs in 28 T20s. In the IPL 2019 auction, he was bought by CSK for Rs 20 lakh. He is still uncapped in the IPL.