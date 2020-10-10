Captain’s Knock! Kohli’s 52-Ball 90* Pushes RCB to 169/4 vs CSK

Captain Virat Kohli led from the front with a 52-ball 90 that pushed Royal Challengers Bangalore to 169/4 against CSK.

Captain Virat Kohli led from the front with a 52-ball 90* that pushed Royal Challengers Bangalore to 169/4 against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match on Saturday, 10 October. Choosing to bat, skipper Kohli had to walk out to the crease early in the innings after opener Aaron Finch was castled by pacer Deepak Chahar for 2 (off 9 balls) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kohli and young opener Devdutt Padikkal added 53 runs together before Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets in the 11th over to put the brakes on RCB’s innings. Padikkal fell for 33 (off 34 balls) and three balls later, AB de Villiers followed him back to the hut for a duck.

