Rohit Sharma is Back! Warner Elects to Bowl in Final League Game

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has recovered from his hamstring injury and is back playing their final league stage match of the season, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has recovered from his hamstring injury and is back playing their final league stage match of the season, against Sunrisers Hyderabad. David Warner has won the toss and elected to bowl first. One change in thr SRH XI with Priyam Garg coming in for Abhishek Sharma. Mumbai Indians have also left out Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, allowing both pacers to rest before their Qualifier 1 match on Thursday. Rohit is playing in place of Jayant Yadav while James Pattinson and Dhawal Kulkarni are playing in place of the pacers.

Asked about if everything was fine with his injury, at the toss, Rohit replied, “Yeah looks like that.”

Placed fifth in the eight-team standings with 12 points, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) need to win tonight to qualify for the playoffs while Mumbai Indians are already through. In fact, even if Mumbai lose today’s game, they remain at the number one position.