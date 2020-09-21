IPL: Sunrisers Win Toss, Opt to Field Against Virat Kohli-Led RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner on Monday, 21 September, won the toss and opted to bowl against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE.
Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg and T. Natarajan are making their debuts for Sunrisers while Josh Philippe, Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal are playing their first games for RCB.
"We will bowl. There is a bit of dew around. It was an interesting game last night (Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab). We know it's going to get a bit tired towards the end. We have the balance in the side," said Warner after winning the toss.
Warner has included Jonny Bairstow and Rashid Khan as the other two foreign players in the playing XI while Kane Williamson and Mohammad Nabi sit out.
"We have made a few changes to the setup and the team as well. We feel relaxed and balanced. One idea was to create more leaders in the time," said RCB skipper Virat Kohli.
"The guys have worked really hard during the lockdown period in whatever way they could. They have taken a lot of responsibility in these three weeks as well," he added.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal
Published: 21 Sep 2020,07:20 PM IST