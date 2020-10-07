RR Skipper Steve Smith Fined for Slow Over Rate Against MI

Steve Smith’s forgettable night continued after the match too as he was fined for Rs 12 Lakhs.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith has been fined Rs 12 Lakhs after his side maintained a slow over-rate against the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, 7 October.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh,” an official IPL statement read.

This is not the first time when a captain has been found guilty of minimum over-rate offence, previously Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals’ Shreyas Iyer, too, have been reprimanded with the same penalties once each.