IPL 2020 Points Table: DC Pip Mumbai For Top Spot, RR Second Last

Rajasthan lost the match against Delhi Capitals. This is another huge loss for RR. They had a good start at the beginning of the tournament, but since then, things have gone downhill for them. The entire RR team was all out at 138 with two balls left in the final over.
This loss has taken away two crucial points from RR. They are moving further and further away from qualifying for the play-offs.
While on the other hand, Delhi Capitals have been exceptionally brilliant in their performance, both in batting and bowling.
They have been able to put big scores on the scoreboard and have also been successfully taking wickets.
Delhi Capitals won this match against Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs. This will place them at the top of the points table while RR will remain at the bottom of the table, just above Kings XI Punjab.
