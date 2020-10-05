IPL Points Table: CSK Finally Move Out of 8th Spot, KXIP Now Last

A look at the IPL 2020 points table after CSK defeated KXIP by 10 wickets.

IPL 2020: Chennai have moved out of the bottom spot in the IPL points table after the win over KXIP. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

After 3 consecutive losses, Chennai was at the bottom of the points table coming into Sunday’s match against Kings XI Punjab. It was equally important for KL Rahul’s side to finish on the right side of the result as they too had suffered 3 straight defeats.

But Chennai did not give a chance to Punjab to take the 2 points for the win, putting up a solid all-round show.

After choosing to bat first, Punjab put 178 runs on the scoreboard but the opening duo from CSK played a solid match, carrying their bats to help the team close a 10-wicket victory.

The win now helps CSK climb up the points table, to number 6, ahead of Hyderabad and Punjab who are now placed last.