The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Rajasthan Crumble Once Again

On episode 23 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about Rajasthan 4th defeat of the season. | (Photo: The Quint)

The stage was set. The venue was Sharjah and Rajasthan had restricted Delhi to the first under-200 total at the venue this season. But they somehow managed to once again bungle a chase and go from 56/1 in 6 overs to all out on 138.

Delhi were put into bat and Rajasthan’s bowlers got the best possible start - Dhawan, Iyer and Pant were out by the 6th over with the at 50/3. However, Stoinis’ 49 and Hetmyer’s 45 then helped them still get to 184/4 in their 20 overs.

Another capitulation of the top order saw Rajasthan’s Buttler out on 13, Smith on 24 and Sanju Samson on 5. Rahul Tewatia tried his best but with no help from the other end, he got out on 38 and Rajasthan folded on 138.