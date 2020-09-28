T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Rajasthan Pull Off Turnaround Victory

On episode 9 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about Rajasthan’s big win over Punjab. Mendra Dorjey Sahni On episode 9 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about Rajasthan’s big win over Punjab. | (Photo: The Quint) IPL On episode 9 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about Rajasthan’s big win over Punjab.

On episode 9 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I talk about Rajasthan's big win over Punjab, where they pulled off the highest run chase in the tournament's history In an edge-of-the-seat thriller, some ruthless hitting by Sanju Samson (85 off 42 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (31-ball 53) gave Rajasthan an improbable four-wicket win over Punjab on Sunday, as they chased down a massive 224-run target. Rahul Tewatia was the man of the moment, after struggling at the start of his innings and managing to score 17 off the first 23 balls he faced while chasing such a big target, he smashed Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over to take his team from needing 51 runs from 18 balls to requiring 21 runs from the last 12. A target they managed to achieve, with 3 balls to spare.

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon on The Quint is presented by Basic First and powered by Mastercard, kyun ki kuch khushiyan hai priceless.