The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Mumbai Outclass Rajasthan

On episode 20 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey talk about Mumbai's 57-run drubbing of Rajasthan in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night.

Rohit Sharma finally made the big decision and batted first after winning the toss. Openers Quinton de Kock and Rohit made 49 before debutant and another Under-19 World Cup star Kartik Tyagi sent back de rock. Mumbai’s top-scorer was Suryakumar Yadav who was unbeaten on 79 as they posted 193/4.

Rajasthan finally had Jos Buttler get among the runs and he made 70, but with no batsman sticking around long enough to give him company, the team folded on 136. Yashasvi Jaiswal opened and got out on a duck, Sanju Samson too was out on a duck and Steve smith made 6. Bumrah finished with 4/20 and Rajasthan lost the match by 57 runs.