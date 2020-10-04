The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Delhi Defeat Kolkata With Ease

On episode 16 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and Mendra Dorjey talk about Delhi’s big win over Kolkata that has helped them climb to the top of the league’s standings with six points from four matches.

Helped majorly by Shreyas Iyer’s 38-ball 88, Delhi posted a mammoth 228/4 but playing at Sharjah and with Andre Russell in their line-up, Kolkata seemed like a side who could pull off the record chase.

However, the managed just 210/8 in their 20 overs. Nitish Rana top-scored for the team, making 58 off 34 balls that included four fours and four sixes. Andre Russell was sent at 4 and could make only 13 but Kolkata’s chase got back on track when Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi hit some big sixes in their 78-run partnership. The pair made 24 runs in the 17th over and 23 runs off the 18th over. However once Morgan got out, Kolkata needed 26 runs off the last over and they eventually fell short by 18 runs.