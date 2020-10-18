‘Toss Doesn’t Matter,’ Says KL Rahul as Mumbai Chose to Bat v KXIP

MI skipper Rohit Sharma said they want to put runs on the board, as both the teams go unchanged.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat against Kings XI Punjab, led by KL Rahul | (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and chose to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, 18 October.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma said they have been doing well batting first so didn’t see any reason to change that. KXIP skipper KL Rahul said that toss really didn’t matter considering the position that they are in where they have to win every game from now on.

Both teams went unchanged from their respective previous games, which they both won.

While MI are the current joint toppers with 12 points, KXIP languish at the bottom of the eight-team standings and another defeat will make their task to qualify very difficult.