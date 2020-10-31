MI’s Speedster Trent Boult Leads Wicket Tally in IPL Powerplays


Trent Boult has taken 12 wickets in the powerplay, the most by a bowler this Indian Premier League.
Mumbai Indians fast pace bowler Trent Boult removed both Delhi Capitals openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw within the first three overs of their innings to take his wickets tally in the powerplay phase to 12, the most by a bowler this Indian Premier League.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals is the next best with nine wickets.

New Zealander Boult has also taken a wicket in his very first over on five occasions this season.

On Saturday, Boult removed Shikhar Dhawan for a duck off the third ball of his over. In the previous game between the two teams on October 11, Boult removed Shaw off the third delivery of his first over.

Boult, who picked three wickets for 21 on Saturday, is among the top wicket-takers this IPL with 20 scalps. He is joint third with Kings XI Punjab fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

