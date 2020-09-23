IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma’s 80 Leads Mumbai Indians to 195/5 vs KKR

Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 54-ball 80 to help Mumbai Indians post 195/5 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Wednesday, 23 September. Playing their campaign opener, KKR won the toss and opted to field first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, had lost to Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their first match of the season.

Fast bowler Shivam Mavi picked up his maiden IPL wicket early, removing Quinton de Kock for a 3-ball 1 in the second over.

Fast bowler Shivam Mavi picked up his maiden IPL wicket early, removing Quinton de Kock for a 3-ball 1 in the second over. Opener Rohit Sharma carried the innings forward, and stitched a 90-run stand with No 3 batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who was run-out for 47 (off 28 balls) in the 11th over, reducing Mumbai to 98/2 in 10.5 overs.

Saurabh Tiwary added 49 runs with the skipper before falling to Sunil Narine (1/22) for 21 (off 13 balls).

All-rounder Hardik Pandya then joined Rohit at the crease, and the duo stitched a 30-run stand. But Mavi (2/32) struck again in the 18th over, removing the MI captain, whose knock included six sixes and four boundaries. Pandya (13-ball 18) walked back to the hut in the next over after hitting the stumps with his bat. Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard, who is playing his 150th game for Mumbai Indians, added another 15 runs and remained unbeaten on scores of 1 and 13, respectively. Pat Cummins, the most expensive international buy in the IPL, was creamed for 49 runs in three overs without tasting any success.

