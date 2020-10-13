IPL: Jadeja’s Late Flourish Takes CSK to 167/6 Against Sunrisers

Chennai Super Kings posted 167/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a return fixture of this season’s IPL. The Quint MS Dhoni scored a 13-ball 21 which included two boundaries and one six. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL Chennai Super Kings posted 167/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a return fixture of this season’s IPL.

Chennai Super Kings posted 167/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a return fixture of this season’s Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, 13 October. MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat which meant CSK would not be chasing for the first time this season. Both teams made one change each – Chennai brought in Piyush Chawla in place of N Jagadeesan while SRH replaced Abhishek Sharma with Shahbaz Nadeem. Coming out to bat with 28 balls remaining, the skipper scored a 13-ball 21 which included two boundaries and one six.

Sandeep Sharma removed openers Faf du Plessis (0) and Sam Curran (21-ball 31) in the first 28 balls.

Sandeep Sharma removed openers Faf du Plessis (0) and Sam Curran (21-ball 31) in the first 28 balls, reducing CSK to 35/2. Curran being pushed to the top of the order meant Shane Watson did not open the innings for the first time in his CSK career. He came in to bat at number three, and stitched an 81-run stand with Ambati Rayudu, taking the three-time champions to 116/2 in 15 overs. Khaleel Ahmed eventually broke the partnership, removing Rayudu for a 34-ball 41 which included two sixes and three boundaries. In the next over, Natarajan sent Watson packing for 42 (off 38 balls) which features three maximums and one boundary. Dhoni added 32 runs with Ravindra Jadeja before getting caught out by Williamson at extra cover off a delivery by Natarajan. Dwayne Bravo followed him back to the hut for a golden duck after getting cleaned up by Khaleel. Jadeja smashed a 10-ball 25 which featured a six and three boundaries.